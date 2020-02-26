Senior looking for love? ‘Bachelor’ producers casting new dating show for ages 65 and up

BERLIN – SEPTEMBER 10: Two elderly women push shopping carts down a street on September 10, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s elderly population is growing and its overall population is shrinking. Demographers and economists argue that the German government must improve policies designed to encourage immigration of skilled labour from abroad if German economic growth is to be maintained. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you know a senior looking for love?

Now’s their chance to appear on national television if they’d like to publically go on the quest all in the name of love!

It was revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” that ABC is casting a new version of the show with “seniors looking for love.”

A casting call has been put out for people ages 65 and over.

One of the show’s producers posted more details on Instagram, captioning a photo of an older couple with the sunset in the background, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden for a new exciting dating show.”

ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what producers are looking for with, “#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls.”

“The Bachelor” is currently in its 24th season.