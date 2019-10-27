“Seinfeld” star Alexander, Southside Johnny in NJ fame hall

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, rocker Southside Johnny Lyon and the authors of “Jaws” and “Game Of Thrones” are among those being inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already in the hall, is due to induct Southside Johnny during Sunday night’s ceremony in Asbury Park.

The winners were announced in May.

In the category of arts and letters, inductees include “Jaws” author Peter Benchley of Pennington, longtime Star-Ledger sports columnist Jerry Izenberg of Neptune, “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin of Bayonne and photographer Timothy White of Fort Lee.

In the performing arts category, Alexander, who grew up in Livingston and played George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” is among the winners. Lyon, of Neptune, helped pioneer the Jersey shore sound with The Asbury Jukes, and pop rock band The Smithereens, with members from Carteret and Scotch Plains, was honored as well.

Inductees in the category of enterprise include businessmen J. Fletcher Creamer Sr. of Saddle River, F.M. Kirby II of Harding and Arthur F. Ryan of Newark. They are joined by restaurateur and entrepreneur Tim McLoone of Little Silver, businesswoman Mary Roebling of Trenton, and businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart of Nutley, who was previously selected but is being inducted this year.

In the public service category, activist Elizabeth Allen of Hoboken is being honored. She was a teachers’ rights advocate, and the first woman president of the New Jersey Education Association. Newark physician and professor Victor Parsonnet also is being inducted. He was a cardiac surgeon who helped advance pacemaking.

In the sports category, New York Giants football players Harry Carson of Franklin Lakes and Bart Oates of Harding are being inducted, along with Donovan of Ridgewood and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez of Old Bridge.

