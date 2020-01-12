Scorsese and ‘The Irishman’ honored by AARP

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “The Irishman” as part of the London Film Festival, in central London. Scorsese and his mob epic “The Irishman” have been honored by the AARP. In a Saturday night, Jan. 11, 2020, ceremony, the group named it the top movie for grownups in the past year, defining that group as people aged 50 and over. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes may not have shown much love to filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his epic “The Irishman,” but the AARP has.

The lengthy mobster’s tale was just best movie for grownups, in the 19th annual awards doled out by AARP The Magazine. The awards ceremony was held Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scorsese, its maker, was named best director.

Adam Sandler, who stepped away from roles that appealed to an audience considerably younger than the 50-plus group that the AARP awards cater to, won best actor for his serious turn as a jeweler in “Uncut Gems.”

Renee Zellweger, who had the starring role in a biopic about Judy Garland, won best actress.

Supporting actor awards went to Laura Dern, who played a colorful divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story,” and Tom Hanks, who was Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The AARP also honored Annette Bening with a career achievement award.

The movie awards for grownups came six days after the Golden Globes, which bypassed “The Irishman” to give its best drama film award to the World War I tale “1917.”

The awards show, hosted by Tony Danza, will be shown on PBS on Jan. 19.