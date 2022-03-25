COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While “Saturday Night Live” has announced its host lineup for April, a skit from the sketch comedy’s March 13 episode focusing on The Ohio State Marching Band is getting a lot of online attention.

The clip, which includes cast members Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and host Zoë Kravitz, has gone viral on YouTube and Twitter, with The Ohio State University Marching Band’s official account retweeting and commenting on the video.

In the comedy piece, Bowen Yang’s character displays a dramatic passion for listening to TBDBITL’s cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Speaking of straight fire, you know what I’ve been really into lately? The marching band version of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,” Yang tells his friends during brunch at a restaurant.

After insisting his friends listen to the song on his phone, Yang says, “Cortana, play ‘Don’t Stop Belevin’ by Ohio State University Marching Band.”

When questioned about the word “Belevin'” Yang explains, “Yeah, there’s a typo in Spotify,” which is true, the song’s title is actually misspelled on the band’s Spotify account.

During the four-minute act, Yang’s character becomes increasingly excited about the tune, dishing out hilarious lines like, “It’s tubas playing the bass line! Like, who thinks of that?” and “Am I in heaven or am I on Rainbow Road in freaking ‘Mario Kart 8’?”

Eventually, Zoë Kravitz’s character is also entranced by the recording, telling Yang, “You know this is our first time meeting and I really disliked you based off your social media posts, but I am so happy to be wrong, who is this again?”

“It’s the OSU Marching Band off their album ‘Buckeye Bangers,’ they’re like the biggest band in the world!” Yang tells her.

On Twitter, the marching band’s official account retweeted a post of a clip stating, “The TUBAS are playing the BASS LINE Straight 🔥 from @nbcsnl last night. We belev you’ll love this, Buckeye fans. #GoBucks”

The band also replied to the tweet, “Thanks for the shoutout and spreading our music! Straight 🔥! #GoBucks” and, including a link to “Buckeye Bangers” on Spotify, added “And yes, we really are on Spotify. So many albums to choose from!”

Currently, “Don’t Stop Belevin'” by The Ohio State University Marching Band has nearly 700,000 streams on Spotify.