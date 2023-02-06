PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their Raising the Roof Tour to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.
Tickets for the May 17 stop in Portsmouth are on sale now, and can be purchased here at Ticketmaster.
Plant and Krauss will perform with special guest JD McPherson in the latest leg of their Raise the Roof tour. The performance will include hits from both Raising Stand and Raise the Roof, as well reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics. The performance will be backed by drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss, brother of Alison Krauss, on keyboards and guitar.
The Raise the Roof tour marks the first time Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have toured together in over a decade. Their tour has sold out many shows from New York to Los Angeles, and has been deemed a “master class of a concert” by Bob Gendron of the Chicago Tribune.
This is a “mobile only” show. Tickets will only be available via email or text, which will be delivered 72 hours prior to the performance, according to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion website.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Tour Dates:
04/25 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
04/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/29 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
04/30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/02 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
05/03 — Huber Heights @ OH, Rose Music Center @ The Heights
05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
05/13 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
05/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
06/14 — Las Vegas, NV, @ Pearl Concert Theater
06/15 –Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
06/17 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
06/18 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/20 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
07/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point
07/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage