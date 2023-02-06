PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their Raising the Roof Tour to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Tickets for the May 17 stop in Portsmouth are on sale now, and can be purchased here at Ticketmaster.

Plant and Krauss will perform with special guest JD McPherson in the latest leg of their Raise the Roof tour. The performance will include hits from both Raising Stand and Raise the Roof, as well reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics. The performance will be backed by drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss, brother of Alison Krauss, on keyboards and guitar.

The Raise the Roof tour marks the first time Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have toured together in over a decade. Their tour has sold out many shows from New York to Los Angeles, and has been deemed a “master class of a concert” by Bob Gendron of the Chicago Tribune.

This is a “mobile only” show. Tickets will only be available via email or text, which will be delivered 72 hours prior to the performance, according to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion website.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Tour Dates:

04/25 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

04/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

04/30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/02 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

05/03 — Huber Heights @ OH, Rose Music Center @ The Heights

05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

05/13 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

05/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

06/14 — Las Vegas, NV, @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/15 –Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

06/17 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

06/18 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/20 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center

07/03 — Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point

07/05 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage