HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Opera announced an overhaul of the company’s previously announced main stage opera schedule for the 2020-2021 “Love is a Battlefield” season due to ongoing effects and circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of revisions affecting every facet of the company’s operations both on and off stage were required, including debuting the 2020–2021 Season offerings in February 2021, with an attenuated three-production statewide schedule between February 5, and April 25, 2021.