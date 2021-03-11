Pharrell Williams and Pusha-T to receive this year’s ‘7Cities Icon Award’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams and Pusha-T have been chosen to receive this year’s “7Cities Icon Award” as part of the fourth annual “Best of the 7Cities” contest.

The award — given by 103 JAMZ, Hip-Hop and R&B, and 92.1 The Beat, Hampton Roads Throwbacks and R&B — will go to the two music artists from the Southside who have consistently represented Hampton Roads and given back to their communities during their careers.

“These two have been in the public eye representing Virginia and the 757 for a long time,” said

DJ Fountz, program director of 103 JAMZ and 92.1 The Beat. “They know that the people here are proud of them, so as program director of the stations, I feel that it’s only right that we officially give them their flowers while I have the opportunity to do it.”

Williams, the mastermind behind the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, worked with his partner Chad Hugo of The Neptunes and changed music and to create the “soundtrack for 2000s Hip-Hop,” according to the news release about the recognition.

He’s also launched clothing lines, coached on “The Voice,” produced and scored movies and been named the “Best Dressed Man in the World.”

Williams has given back through his charitable foundations From One Hand To Another (FOHTA), and Team Yellow and the Williams Farm Park Youth Center in Virginia Beach.

Pusha-T is a high-caliber MC for the last two decades. He first made a name for himself as part of Clipse with his brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton.

He was then a solo artist with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint, and has released three albums throughout his solo career, received several Grammy nominations and been named president of G.O.O.D. Music.

He also founded his own label, HeirWave Music Group in 2020. It’s based in Virginia and works to find talent from the area.

Pusha-T worked with former NBA star Ricky Davis and music legend Tony Draper to bring the “Feed the City” challenge to Norfolk, which fed thousands in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best of the 7Cities contest has been held by 103 JAMZ and 92.1 The Beat for the past four years. it honors local talent and businesses in the Norfolk area.

Contest categories range from Best Barbershop to Best Soul Food Spot, Best Local Athlete and Best Pastor. Nominees are submitted by the listeners. Winners are chosen by the listeners based on the finalists in each category.

Both Pharrell’s and Pusha T’s acceptance speech videos can be viewed online at 103jamz.com

and thebeatva.com or on the stations’ social media platforms @103jamzradio and @thebeatva.