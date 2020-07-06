Pharrell announces new show coming to Netflix

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ own Pharrell Williams has announced he has a new show coming to Netflix later this year.

Called “Voices of Fire,” the show is a project “very near and dear” to Williams’ heart, the music artist posted on social media Monday.

Williams said he partnered with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, A. Smith & Co. Productions, and i am OTHER — Williams’ “multi-media creative collective” that encompasses all his projects — to create the gospel choir show.

The show aimed to build the world’s largest, most diverse choir and “inspire change in the process.”

“What we ended up creating not only reflects that vision, but I believe will inspire the world and reinforce the idea that the gospel is for everyone,” Williams wrote.

