‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 winners: Complete list

(NBC) — The “People’s Choice Awards” doled out honors in music, TV and movies Tuesday night in California, all voted on by fans.

Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Baker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Among the night’s winners were Ellen DeGeneres and her show, “Ellen” as Best Daytime Talk Show.

In the film categories, Simu Liu picked up two honors, one for Best Action Movie Star and another for Best Action Film for his Marvel saga, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Several honors were revealed ahead of the show, including the Fashion Icon Award, which was given to Kim Kardashian. Among the people she acknowledged was her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Dwayne Johnson won for Male Movie Star of 2021 and also took the night’s final award as the People’s Champion.

It was presented to him by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. But Johnson called a young woman named Shushana on stage. She was attending the event as part of the Make A Wish program, and he presented his award to her.

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2021

WINNER: “Black Widow”

“Coming 2 America”

“F9: The Fast Saga”

“Dune”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Tomorrow War”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

“Coming 2 America”

WINNER: “Free Guy”

“He’s All That”

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

“Jungle Cruise”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Thunder Force”

“Vacation Friends”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

“Black Widow”

“F9: The Fast Saga”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“No Time To Die”

WINNER: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Suicide Squad”

“The Tomorrow War”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

“A Quiet Place Part II”

WINNER: “Cruella”

“Dune”

“Fatherhood”

“Halloween Kills”

“In The Heights”

“Old”

“Respect”

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

“Cinderella”

WINNER: “Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Tom and Jerry”

“Vivo”

“Yes Day”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, “The Tomorrow War”

Daniel Craig, “No Time To Die”

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise”

Eddie Murphy, “Coming 2 America”

John Cena, “F9: The Fast Saga”

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Vin Diesel, “F9: The Fast Saga”

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Charlize Theron, “F9: The Fast Saga”

Florence Pugh, “Black Widow”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Leslie Jones, “Coming 2 America”

Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad”

Salma Hayek, “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, “In The Heights”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place Part II”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Kills”

Jason Momoa, “Dune”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

WINNER: Kevin Hart, “Fatherhood”

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise”

Eddie Murphy, “Coming 2 America”

Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise”

Leslie Jones, “Coming 2 America”

Melissa McCarthy, “Thunder Force”

Octavia Spencer, “Thunder Force”

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”

Salma Hayek, “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, “F9: The Fast Saga”

Chris Pratt, “The Tomorrow War”

Daniel Craig,” No Time To Die”

Florence Pugh, “Black Widow”

John Cena, “F9: The Fast Saga”

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”

WINNER: Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Vin Diesel, “F9: The Fast Saga”

TV

THE SHOW OF 2021

“Cobra Kai”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

WINNER: “Loki”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Bachelor”

“This Is Us”

“WandaVision”

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

“Outer Banks”

“9-1-1”

“Cobra Kai”

WINNER: “Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“The Equalizer”

“The Walking Dead”

“This Is Us”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Grown-ish”

WINNER: “Never Have I Ever”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Upshaws”

“Young Rock”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Bachelor In Paradise”

“Below Deck”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

WINNER: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Idol”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Masked Singer”

WINNER: “The Voice”

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks”

Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki”

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

WINNER: Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks”

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

WINNER: Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Wanda Sykes, “The Upshaws”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

“Good Morning America”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Red Table Talk”

WINNER: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The View”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“TODAY”

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

WINNER: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Cody Rigsby, “Dancing With the Stars”

Gottmik, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race”

JoJo (singer), “The Masked Singer”

WINNER: JoJo Siwa, “Dancing With the Stars”

Katie Thurston, “The Bachelorette”

Matt James, “The Bachelor”

Symone, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Wiz Khalifa, “The Masked Singer”

THE REALITY STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”

Joe Amabile, “Bachelor In Paradise”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian West, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Lisa Rinna, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

“Cobra Kai”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Outer Banks”

“Sex/Life”

WINNER: “Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“The White Lotus”

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

“Loki”

WINNER: “Lucifer”

“La Brea”

“Shadow and Bone”

“Superman and Lois”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“The Flash”

“WandaVision”

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

WINNER: Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

WINNER: “Butter,” BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Up,” Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

WINNER: “Butter,” BTS

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION OF 2021

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

WINNER: “STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

“You Right,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison Rae

WINNER: Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Billie Eilish: “The World’s a Little Blurry”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing with the Devil”

WINNER: “Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together”

Justin Bieber: “Our World”

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry”

P!nk: “All I Know So Far”

“Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3”

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

“Bo Burnham: Inside,” Bo Burnham

“From Scratch Tour,” John Mulaney

“Sorry, Harriet Tubman,” Phoebe Robinson

“The King’s Jester Tour,” Hasan Minhaj

“The Milk & Money Tour,” Ali Wong

WINNER: “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” Chelsea Handler

“You Know What It Is,” Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

WINNER: Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

WINNER: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer