Peninsula SPCA hosting Barktoberfest 2019 this Saturday in Hampton

Trade in the lagers and ales for leashes and chew toys. Enjoy a fun afternoon with your favorite furry friend this Saturday at Barktoberfest in Hampton.

This is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Peninsula’s SPCA to benefit homeless animals. Pets can chow down on a sweet treat at the cupcake eating contest or show off their style at the costume contest.

We can’t leave the owners out. Southern Hospitality and Franks Monster Munchies will be on site selling good grub. Then wash your meal down with a cool beverage at the Bow Wow Beer Garden with Craft Brew Tasting.

The Dog Walk along Downtown Hampton’s beautiful waterfront is a crowd favorite. When you register to walk, you also can raise money for the SPCA and win prizes!

For every $100 you raise, you will receive 2 general admission tickets to the festival to share with friends and family. For every $500 you raise, you will be entered to win 2 Fur Ball human tickets and one pet ticket for the 2020 Fur Ball on March 28, 2020! (A value of $320!)

2019 Barktoberfest-Dog Walk & Festival is Saturday, October 12 from noon-6 p.m. at Mill Point Park. Admission is $15 and up.