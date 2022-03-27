(NEXSTAR) – In case bragging rights aren’t enough, every Oscar nominee in the top acting and directing categories will be gifted a loaded swag bag ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards.

The gift package is put together by Distinctive Assets and delivered to the nominees ahead of the ceremony, the company said.

These luxury swag bags are an awards season tradition, and the contents change every year. This year, a few of the highlights include:

Plot of land in Scotland that automatically gives the recipient a Lord/Lady title

Extra virgin olive oil infused with gold flakes

A voucher for plastic surgery on the arms

Complimentary project management services on a remodel or construction project

$10,000 worth of Botox, fillers or other procedures from a New York doctor

Sustainably harvested honey from New Zealand

A tour of Turin Castle in Scotland, including a three-night stay, a private butler and a bagpiper on arrival

Four-night stay at a San Diego-area spa

Skincare products said to be like a salad (but for your face)

Hand soap that’s supposed to clean your jewelry while you wash your hands

Games like Exploding Kittens

An inflatable orca floatie for your pool from PETA

Karma Nuts, which sound like fancy cashews

Life coaching, self-love coaching and private training sessions from three different companies

Distinctive Assets wouldn’t disclose the exact value of all the included goods, but said the total was “well over $100,000.”

The company said it has been producing these gift bags for 20 years.

This year, they’ll be sent to nominees like Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Steven Spielberg, Kirsten Dunst, Olivia Coleman. Even if they don’t win a golden statue in the categories they’re nominated for, they’ll have the option of a luxe trip to Scotland to flee their sorrows.