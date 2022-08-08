THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0547 — Pictured: Singer Olivia Newton-John with The Roots on October 4, 2016 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Olivia Newton-John — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 17171 — Pictured in this screen grab: Olivia Newton-John — (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming “Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Olivia Newton-John attends G’Day USA 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 16: Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Monday morning at her home in California, according to her husband.

The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five number one hits and ten top ten hits. She also had two number one albums in the 1970s.

She is most well known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and was passionate about the environment and animal rights.

Her husband released the following statement: