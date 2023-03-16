COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sometimes, dreams really do come true and that was the case for a trio from Lexington, Ohio in Richland County known as Sorelle on the season premiere of “The Voice.”

Sisters Madi, Ana, and Bella had not one, but two chairs turn during their blind audition, something they have been working towards for most of their lives.

“Being on The Voice stage and performing for them, that was a dream come true literally. It was amazing,” said Bella Heichel.

When choosing the right song, the girls knew they had to pull out all the stops.

“We chose “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” by Queen,” said Madi Heichel. “It was one of our favorite songs. Growing up, Queen has been a huge inspiration for us. It taught us our harmonies and the complexity and the art of creating music. We didn’t want any silence. We wanted our voices to fill the whole 1 minute and 30 seconds. That’s all they get to listen to, and we wanted to make sure that they were listening to us the whole time.”

That choice turned out to be the right one, although the sisters were worried at one point.

“On stage at first, they weren’t turning and we’re like, oh my gosh, they’re not going to turn,” said Madi. “We’re like, alright guys, this is it, this was so fun, but this is it. And so, when Blake turned, we’re like, we’re on the show. This is crazy.”

Next to turn was Chance the Rapper, who threw the girls a bit of a curveball, asking them to perform a simple three-part harmony on the spot.

“I mean, it was absolutely terrifying because it’s hard to do harmonies let alone do it immediately, but we have trained our entire lives for that moment, so we were prepared,” said Ana Heichel.

Sorelle ultimately selected Chance the Rapper to be their coach.

To learn more about Sorelle, visit https://sorellemusic.com/about-us/ and watch “The Voice” season 23 on Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.