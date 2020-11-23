ODU student participates in TODAY’s Dorm Room Duel

NEW YORK (WAVY) – “Hoda and Jenna” have invited college students from across the nation to participate in TODAY’s Dorm Room Duel, for a chance to win a prize from Amazon.

Their Nov. 23 challenge featured Old Dominion University student Sidney Johnson.

The ODU junior took on Wake Forest University sophomore Kevin Martin.

They each answered three questions. The competition ended in a tie, so they each went home the winner of a $500 Amazon gift card and a one-year Amazon Prime Student subscription.

If you’d like to participate in Dorm Room Duel or know a college student that might, go to this link on today.com to apply. The contest runs through next February.