Norfolk mayor, hip-hop celebs, take on COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – We’re not saying give up your day job, but the Mayor of Norfolk does a pretty good job as the lead character in a new video to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenny Alexander leads a cast of local and national celebrities in a 1-minute production aimed at slowing the spread of the virus that has disproportionately affected persons of color in Hampton Roads and across the country. Local promoters, Creative Nation, got creative to save lives.

“We wanted to get out a message in a cool and fun way that would help spread the idea of social distancing,” said Michael Muhammad, Creative Nation Community and Government Relations.

Titled #LOVEFROMADISTANCE2020, celebrities, both locally and internationally known, joined the effort with homemade videos.

Radio personality Dominique Da Diva, Havoc of Mobb Deep, former NFL star Plaxico Burress of Virginia Beach, Love and Hip Hop star Scrap Deleon and Shaggy from radio station Z104 are among the celebrities featured in the video.

The video also includes a stay home plea from hip-hop legend Pusha T, who is from Virginia Beach.

“When Pusha received the call he jumped on it immediately; he was obliged. He said ‘anything for Virginia,'” said Muhammad.

To bring it home, a man who is no stranger to the 757, actor and comedian D. L. Hughley offers a plea in his inimitable way.

Muhammad says the mayor of Atlanta should take a page from the Mayor of Norfolk and produce a message video. Keisha Lance Bottom has the tough job of encouraging people to stay home as the governor has reopened Georgia.

Muhammad says hip-hop can offer an assist to science, “The problem is there is so much confusion as to what the message should be based on conspiracy theories and persons who don’t understand what the impact of what this dreaded virus is doing, so we have to get on one accord, have one conversation and speak with one voice.”

Watch the video in its entirety here.

