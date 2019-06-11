Nielsen’s top programs for June 3-9

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Joao Gilberto, a Brazilian singer, guitarist and songwriter considered one of the fathers of the bossa nova genre that gained global popularity in the 1960s and became an iconic sound of the South American nation, died Saturday, his son said. He was 88.

Joao Marcelo said his father had been battling health issues though no official cause of death was given. "His struggle was noble. He tried to maintain his dignity in the light of losing his sovereignty," Marcelo posted on Facebook.