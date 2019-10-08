Nick Jonas joins ‘The Voice’ as coach next spring

Singer Nick Jonas, who has previously appeared on ‘The Voice’ as a mentor will join the show as a coach for the upcoming season next spring.

He will be taking over the chair Gwen Stefani is sitting in this current season.

Jonas will be sitting alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The grammy-nominated singer has experienced massive solo success and success with his siblings in their group ‘The Jonas Brothers.’

The Voice is currently in the middle of blind auditions, which continue tonight at 8 p.m. ET on WAVY TV 10, followed by ‘This Is Us’ and ‘New Amsterdam.’