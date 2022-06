NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Netflix’s tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget premieres on Friday, June 10.

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” features Saget’s friend and family, including “Full House” co-star John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey and more.

Saget, who grew up in Norfolk, died earlier this year in his sleep after suffering head trauma.

You can watch the trailer for the special here.