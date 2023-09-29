VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Neptune Festival, a popular off-season event at the Oceanfront, is back for its 49th year.

The event covers over 30 blocks of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We were looking for the different vendors and the weather, but I think it was better back at home,” said Brandy Sornberger of Pennsylvania. “It is still fun to see everything that going on down here.”

The three-day event features live music, an art show and the popular International Sandsculpting Championship.

Another show-stopper is the Dock Dogs.

It’s called the long jump for dogs, where a dog runs and jumps off a 40-foot dock.

There is also an unlimited amount of food options on the boardwalk. Anything from barbecue, turkey legs, funnel cakes and fried candy.

“We are from around Pittsburgh,” said Francis Limbing of Pennsylvania. “We didn’t know the festival was here and we were really glad to have it. We stopped at all the places along the way.”

Click here for the full rundown of the Neptune Festival.