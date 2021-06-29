NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ adds major cast member while search for Annie continues

NBC is searching for a girl to star in the title role of ‘Annie Live.’ (Photo: NBC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As NBC searches for the next Annie to star in its holiday production of “Annie Live!” another major part has been cast.

Harry Connick Jr. will take on the iconic role of billionaire Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Connick, known for his musical talents and starring roles on Broadway, film and TV, will take the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie Live!’ and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” Connick said in a network release. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn’t come at a better time.”

The classic character “Daddy” Warbucks is known as a philanthropist and father figure to Annie, and there’s excitement about what Connick will bring to the part.

“We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He’s a true entertainer who sings — and dances — with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson‘s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!” said executive producer Robert Greenblatt.

The search continues for the role of Annie. Interested families can visit https://castittalent.com/Annie_Live for more information and a link to upload their audition. Rehearsals will be in October and November in New York.

The musical “Annie” is based on the popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which first appeared in the 1920s. NBC is set to air the live production on Thursday, Dec. 2.