NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is returning this summer — what you can expect

(WCMH) — The return of “America’s Got Talent” is just three short weeks away, and the upcoming 15th season is poised to be a summer hit.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ this summer,” said executive producer Simon Cowell. “This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out, we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

The season’s biggest announcement is that actress Sofia Vergara is joining the cast as a first-time judge on the show.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on ‘AGT,’” Vergara said. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Also, multi-talented fashion icon Heidi Klum is coming back to the show on the heels of her appearance on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” She had previously served as a judge on seasons eight through 13 (2013-18) of “AGT,” according to a press release.

“I’m so excited to be back at ‘AGT’ with Simon, Howie, and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum said.

Comedian Howie Mandel and executive producer Simon Cowell will round out the judges’ panel, and Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” will return as the show’s host.

“AGT” will premiere on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10, right before an all-new season of “World of Dance,” at 10 p.m.

About “America’s Got Talent”

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

