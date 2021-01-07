NBC prime schedule: New comedy, returning hit shows give viewers fresh content for 2021

(NBC) – NBC is starting the new year on a high note with the premiere of a brand-new comedy, fresh episodes of a new medical drama, and a host of other fan favorites including a hit series returning in January.

Starting Jan. 4, Mondays will be a night of fun and games. A new season of laughs is on the way with the return of “Ellen’s Game of Games.” And when it comes to making its players happy, no show can turn anyone’s financial fortunes around faster than “The Wall,” from executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James. A week later on Jan. 11, “Weakest Link” and host Jane Lynch join the party.

Tuesdays will mark the season two return of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” a critical darling that won an Emmy Award in its first season. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” stars Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer programmer who hears the innermost thoughts of people around her through songs.

Tuesday night continues with the wildly popular drama “This Is Us,” picking up from its holiday hiatus to continue the Pearson family saga.

Capping off Tuesday night is the new series “Nurses.” “Nurses,” like the medical drama “Transplant,” which premiered this fall, is a Canadian import. Filmed and set in Toronto, the scripted series follows five young nurses working on the frontline of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. The show stars Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”), Natasha Calis (“The Posession”), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”), Sandy Sidhu (“Home Before Dark”) and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Moms”).

Wednesdays continue as “One Chicago,” a night filled with Windy City favorites “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

“Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 7 with two episodes at 8 and 8:30 p.m., before moving to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot on Jan. 14 with “Superstore” shifting to 8:30 p.m.

From Emmy Award winners Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, “Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan.

The eighth season of “The Blacklist” will resume Friday, Jan. 22 with the devastating consequences of the fallout between Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) intensifying.

NBC JANUARY SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 4

8 p.m.: “Ellen’s Game of Games”

9 p.m.: “Ellen’s Game of Games”

10 p.m.: “The Wall” (Season premiere, special timeslot)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m.: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Season premiere)

9 p.m.: “This Is Us”

10 p.m.: “Nurses” (Timeslot premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 6

8 p.m.: “Chicago Med”

9 p.m.: “Chicago Fire”

10 p.m.: “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, Jan. 7

8 p.m.: “Mr. Mayor” (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m.: “Mr. Mayor”

9 p.m.: “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m.: “Dateline NBC”

Monday, Jan. 11

8 p.m.: “Ellen’s Game of Games”

9 p.m.: “The Wall” (Timeslot premiere)

10 p.m.: “Weakest Link”

Thursday, Jan. 14

8 p.m.: “Mr. Mayor” (Regular timeslot)

8:30 p.m.: “Superstore (New timeslot)

9 p.m.: “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m.: “Dateline NBC”

Friday, Jan. 22

8 p.m.: “The Blacklist”

9 p.m.: “Dateline NBC”