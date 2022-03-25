(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family gathering ends with one man dead and more than a decade of questions. Was it suicide or murder?

Friday’s “Dateline NBC” features new interviews about the latest twist in the investigation of the 2010 death of 49-year-old Phoenix resident, Norman Lee Radder.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

It was an early winter morning, Dec. 30, 2010. Outside it was very dark. Inside, ice melted in glasses half full of vodka and finally, silence descended on the house.

KEITH MORRISON: Do you remember going to bed that night?

BELINDA RADDER: I remember saying, “I– I gotta go to bed, ’cause I gotta get up early,” ‘

KEITH MORRISON: Any idea how much you had to drink?

BELINDA RADDER: Oh, probably quite a bit of wine.

And then, a single gunshot. It was Rob who discovered his son-in-law Lee, clearly dead, lying on the kitchen floor.

ROBERT FISCHER: it is horrific and numbing to see someone you love–lying there dead.

BELINDA RADDER: I remember walking out, and looking– and just not even believing this, just saying, “What? What are you doing?

It didn’t look real, said Belinda, certainly not in her still inebriated daze.

KEITH MORRISON: You thought they were putting on some sort of act for you, or–

BELINDA RADDER: I thought it was– like– a bad joke. I really did.

But it wasn’t of course, not a joke at all. Instinct kicked in then, Rob the cop-turned attorney, called 911 around 5 a.m.

911 CALL: 911. What’s your emergency?

ROB: Yeah, he shot himself. I don’t get it. He shot himself.

