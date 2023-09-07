GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Who knew something so small could make such a big difference?

MrBeast is changing the thumbnails on his YouTube videos. So far, he says he’s seen an unexpected change in viewing time.

Over the last few years, he has established himself as one of the most talented creators on YouTube, especially when it comes to learning the algorithm. After testing different thumbnails for his more recent videos, MrBeast has discovered what fans seem to love most.

I closed my mouth on all my thumbnails and the watch time went up on every video lol pic.twitter.com/qq8mF4Dgjf — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 6, 2023

According to MrBeast, his viewing time on videos went up with his mouth closed on the thumbnail. YouTube creators have used the “shock face” expression on thumbnails for some time now. But it appears that despite MrBeast’s success, there’s even more success behind a closed smile.

