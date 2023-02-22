HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian, Actress and Musician Margaret Cho is coming to the Hampton Coliseum.

Cho is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated performer and was named by Rolling Stones as one of the 50 best stand-up comics.

Margaret Cho (Photo Courtesy: Sergio Garcia)

“Margaret Cho is the perfect comedian to kick off our new Comedy @ The Coliseum series,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “Not only is she funny, but her way of observing and commenting on cultural trends offers a hilarious and unique sensibility for audiences. Welcoming her to our larger sister venue will create electric energy for audiences and inaugurate a series we hope to continue for years to come.”

Cho will be at the Hampton Coliseum Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

To get tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.