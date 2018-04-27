LiveNation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows beginning Monday

Breaking News
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 11: A view of the crowd during Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Concert tickets can break the bank, but LiveNation is celebrating National Concert Week with a big deal on hundreds of shows.

Twenty bucks can get you a ticket to see artists ranging from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson to Kids Bop Live.

LiveNation says the offer is valid from 8 a.m. local time on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. local time on May 8, 2018 on select shows, while supplies last. Click here for more information.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach is offering the following deals in conjunction with this offer:

DATETOUR
5/5FM99 Lunatic Luau starring Alice in Chains, Stone Sour and more $15.99 lawn tickets / $19.99 reserved tickets
5/10Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion $20.00 lawn tickets
5/28Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion $20.00 lawn tickets
6/12Slayer w/ Lamb of God and more $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
6/16Z104 Shaggfest starring N.E.R.D w/ Machine Gun Kelly and many more $15.00 lawn ticket
6/28Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
7/5Ms. Lauryn Hill $20.00 lawn tickets
7/6Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Cheap Trick, .38 Special and Foghat $20.00 lawn tickets
7/12Vans Warped Tour $20.00 general admission tickets
7/13Chris Brown w/ H.E.R. and Rich The Kid $20.00 lawn tickets
7/18Chicago w/ REO Speedwagon $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
7/20Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
7/29Janet Jackson $20.00 lawn tickets
8/4Kidz Bop Live 2018 $20.00 reserved tickets
8/5Pentatonix $20.00 lawn tickets
8/7Counting Crows w/ +LIVE+ $20.00 lawn tickets
8/12Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini $20.00 lawn tickets
8/13Def Leppard and Journey $20.00 lawn tickets
8/18Godsmack and Shinedown $20.00 lawn tickets
8/19Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina $20.00 lawn tickets
9/1G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert w/ Ty Dolla $ign and YBN Nahmir $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
9/25 Seconds of Summer $20.00 reserved tickets
9/6Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osbourne and LANCO $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
9/15Zac Brown Band $20.00 lawn tickets

