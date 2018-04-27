LiveNation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows beginning Monday

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 11: A view of the crowd during Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Concert tickets can break the bank, but LiveNation is celebrating National Concert Week with a big deal on hundreds of shows.

Twenty bucks can get you a ticket to see artists ranging from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson to Kids Bop Live.

LiveNation says the offer is valid from 8 a.m. local time on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. local time on May 8, 2018 on select shows, while supplies last. Click here for more information.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach is offering the following deals in conjunction with this offer: