LiveNation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows beginning Monday

Concert tickets can break the bank, but LiveNation is celebrating National Concert Week with a big deal on hundreds of shows.
Twenty bucks can get you a ticket to see artists ranging from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson to Kids Bop Live.
LiveNation says the offer is valid from 8 a.m. local time on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. local time on May 8, 2018 on select shows, while supplies last. Click here for more information.
The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach is offering the following deals in conjunction with this offer:
|DATE
|TOUR
|5/5
|FM99 Lunatic Luau starring Alice in Chains, Stone Sour and more $15.99 lawn tickets / $19.99 reserved tickets
|5/10
|Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion $20.00 lawn tickets
|5/28
|Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion $20.00 lawn tickets
|6/12
|Slayer w/ Lamb of God and more $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|6/16
|Z104 Shaggfest starring N.E.R.D w/ Machine Gun Kelly and many more $15.00 lawn ticket
|6/28
|Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|7/5
|Ms. Lauryn Hill $20.00 lawn tickets
|7/6
|Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Cheap Trick, .38 Special and Foghat $20.00 lawn tickets
|7/12
|Vans Warped Tour $20.00 general admission tickets
|7/13
|Chris Brown w/ H.E.R. and Rich The Kid $20.00 lawn tickets
|7/18
|Chicago w/ REO Speedwagon $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|7/20
|Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|7/29
|Janet Jackson $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/4
|Kidz Bop Live 2018 $20.00 reserved tickets
|8/5
|Pentatonix $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/7
|Counting Crows w/ +LIVE+ $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/12
|Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/13
|Def Leppard and Journey $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/18
|Godsmack and Shinedown $20.00 lawn tickets
|8/19
|Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina $20.00 lawn tickets
|9/1
|G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert w/ Ty Dolla $ign and YBN Nahmir $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|9/2
|5 Seconds of Summer $20.00 reserved tickets
|9/6
|Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osbourne and LANCO $20.00 reserved and lawn tickets
|9/15
|Zac Brown Band $20.00 lawn tickets