Live Nation allows artists to set their own COVID protocols, including proof of vaccination

(WTAJ) — Live Nation has become one of the latest companies to require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and depending on your next concert, you may be subject to the same standards.

According to reports, the entertainment giant announced that not only would employees require vaccination against the virus, but that the company would let performers decide whether attendees would be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

In an email to employees, obtained by Variety and Rolling Stone, CEO Michael Rapino called the new practices a “great model” for safely reopening venues.

“Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” the email read. Rapino pointed to the success of Lollapalooza, which saw massive crowds in Chicago last weekend as proof of concept.

“We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated,” the email continues. “That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

While the vaccine mandate for Live Nation employees will go into effect on October 4, according to Variety, the company email didn’t make it clear whether the requirements for concerts were already in effect or would be coming shortly.

Live Nation operates more than 200 concert venues in 40 different countries.