Kelly Clarkson interviews Norfolk woman who gave away her wedding rings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk woman who found a way to turn her divorce into a blessing for some unsuspecting newlyweds is now getting national attention for it.

WAVY TV 10 first introduced you to Christina Bonavita in January. She celebrated the one-year anniversary of her divorce by hosting a contest to give away her expensive wedding ring set.

She posted on Facebook and the Nextdoor app asking couples to share their love stories with her. Hundreds of emails came pouring in from around the world.

The Kelly Clarkson Show got wind of what she did and invited her to be a guest on the show. Watch Christina’s interview with Kelly to hear all about how she chose the winning couple.

The episode airs June 28 on FOX43 at 5 p.m.