NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Singer-pianist Kandace Springs has been added to the 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.
The festival is on August 18-19 at Towne Pointe Park near the downtown Norfolk Waterfront.
Springs will perform in the 5:30 p.m. spot on Saturday, August 19.
Springs is known for her piano style and vocals. She has emerged as one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of the modern era with her albums The Women Who Raised Me, released in March of 2020, and her debut LP, Soul Eyes.
2023 Norfolk Waterfront Festival lineup:
Friday, August 18
- 9:30 p.m. – Gerald Albright
- 7:30 p.m. – Keiko Matsui
- 5:30 p.m. – Kim Waters & Kayla Waters
Saturday, August 19
- 9:30 p.m. – Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius & Maysa Leaks
- 7:30 p.m. – Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp & Paul Jackson Jr.
- 5:30 p.m. – Kandace Springs
2023 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Ticket Pricing:
- Single-Day General Admission – $35 Advance / $45 Week-Of
- Two-Day General Admission – $60 Advance / $70 Week-Of
- Single-Day Reserved Seating – $50 Advance / $60 Week-Of
- Two-Day Reserved Seating – $90 Advance / $100 Week-Of
- Two-Day VIP Reserved Seating – $220
- Boater Package – $225
Tickets are on sale now on-site or at https://www.showclix.com/events/28145.