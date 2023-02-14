NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Singer-pianist Kandace Springs has been added to the 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

The festival is on August 18-19 at Towne Pointe Park near the downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Springs will perform in the 5:30 p.m. spot on Saturday, August 19.

Springs is known for her piano style and vocals. She has emerged as one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of the modern era with her albums The Women Who Raised Me, released in March of 2020, and her debut LP, Soul Eyes.

2023 Norfolk Waterfront Festival lineup:

Friday, August 18

9:30 p.m. – Gerald Albright

7:30 p.m. – Keiko Matsui

5:30 p.m. – Kim Waters & Kayla Waters

Saturday, August 19

9:30 p.m. – Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius & Maysa Leaks

7:30 p.m. – Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp & Paul Jackson Jr.

5:30 p.m. – Kandace Springs

2023 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Ticket Pricing:

Single-Day General Admission – $35 Advance / $45 Week-Of

Two-Day General Admission – $60 Advance / $70 Week-Of

Single-Day Reserved Seating – $50 Advance / $60 Week-Of

Two-Day Reserved Seating – $90 Advance / $100 Week-Of

Two-Day VIP Reserved Seating – $220

Boater Package – $225

Tickets are on sale now on-site or at https://www.showclix.com/events/28145.