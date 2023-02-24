NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Jazz at Lincoln Center and Virginia Arts Festival HBCU Jazz Residency kicked off Thursday.

For Vincent Gardener, it was bittersweet to be home. He fell in love with music here in Hampton Roads.

“It was in Hampton through the all-city jazz band that I really started to get my own connection to it,” Gardener said. “Once I started playing it. Once I started to get into jazz music, it was like, what have you been waiting for.”

Now, Gardener is one of the 15 players in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra led by Wynton Marsalis, a nine-time Grammy-award winner.

Gardener and other band members help students around the country master their craft.

“We really hope that the student will understand how important this music is and how difficult it is and, because of its difficulty, how worth it is to put the time into it to become good at it,” said band member Sherman Irby.

The Artistic Director of the Virginia Arts Festival said it’s an opportunity he feels could change some students’ lives.

“To have the great jazz ensemble of the country to work with these young musicians is really an opportunity of the lifetime,” Rob Cross said. “It opens a whole new world for them.”

The residency shines a spotlight on the talent at HBCUs, with two of our very own, Hampton University and Norfolk State University, in attendance.

“Jazz music was created by African Americans,” Gardener said. “It has those origins. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have as much of a stronghold within African American colleges and universities, HBCUs. This is an effort on both parts. HBCUs see the need to help strengthen their jazz programs and Jazz at Lincoln Center part to reach out and offer any responses they need.”

Friday morning, students got feedback working intimately with a Jazz at Lincoln Center band member. Students then asked away. They got a chance to question Wynton Marsalis about his career.

Gardener hopes this event will open opportunities for jazz musicians in Hampton Roads.

“It’s great to see this happening here,” Gardener said, “and to me, there was never enough investment in jazz music in this area, and it’s great that this seems to be a starting point.”

The Jazz at Lincoln Center is performing Saturday at Chrysler Hall and two schools’ bands will get to perform as the opening acts.