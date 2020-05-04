Live Now
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference

Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans, with a new release on Star Wars Day – “May the Fourth.”

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Large events and parties are held annually to commemorate the day — but that will be limited this year due to the pandemic. Don’t worry, though.

Disney+ is marking the day by launching a new eight-part docuseries called ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

May the Fourth also marks the final episode of Clone Wars, also on Disney+, marking the end of that series after it was brought back for a surprise seventh season on the streaming service.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories