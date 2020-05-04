Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic

It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans, with a new release on Star Wars Day – “May the Fourth.”

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Large events and parties are held annually to commemorate the day — but that will be limited this year due to the pandemic. Don’t worry, though.

Disney+ is marking the day by launching a new eight-part docuseries called ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

May the Fourth also marks the final episode of Clone Wars, also on Disney+, marking the end of that series after it was brought back for a surprise seventh season on the streaming service.

