HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads area is hosting its first LEGO convention in October.

The event will be called the Hampton Brick Convention and it will be coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive on October 15-16.

Saturday, October 14 Session I: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Sunday, October 15 Session I: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



The event will be supporting Creations for Charity and a portion of the proceeds are going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization,

Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGOs for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

Professional LEGO artists will be displaying their LEGO creations and to meet fans, there will also be a meet and greet with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans will be able to create in the construction zone, which will have thousands of bricks available to build with.

Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, October 14 or Sunday, October 15. To purchase tickets visit, www.brickconvention.com/hampton.