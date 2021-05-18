Get ready for summer fun at King’s Dominion – the park reopens this weekend

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — King’s Dominion is reopening this weekend!

The amusement park will reopen for the summer season on Saturday, May 22. Reservations will be required for the amusement park and Soak City Waterpark.

“The wait is finally over and we are so very excited to welcome our guests back to the park,”

Kings Dominion Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater said in a release.

The parks’ water attraction, Soak City, will open on June 19. The new area features two family-friendly attractions and a new dining experience.

The park has updated its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines and Virginia’s reopening plan.

Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear face masks.

All guests ages 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face-covering outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained except on water attractions and while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

Daily tickets and passes are now on sale. All 2020 season passes and add-ons have been extended through 2021. Visit kingsdominion.com/WelcomeBack for more information.