FULL SCHEDULE: NBC fall premiere week arriving with old favorites, new romances

(WCMH) – September is time for apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and NBC’s new fall TV schedule, which starts next week on NBC4.

According to the network, the 2021 fall season officially starts on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with the Season 21 premiere of “The Voice.” Popstar Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on the show, joining the seasoned cast of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to the show for his 21st season of hosting duties.

Monday will also usher in the series premiere of “Ordinary Joe” at 10 p.m. The new drama, centered around alternate realities and parallel storylines, stars Jimmy Wolk in the title role of Joe Kimbreau. NBC describes it as an “uplifting series centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever.” The cast also includes Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnett.

Tuesday’s lineup will include a two-hour “The Voice,” followed by the Season 4 premiere of the medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

NBC has released a Season 4 trailer video for the return of “New Amsterdam” which indicates the upcoming season will lean heavily into a romance between Doctors Goodwin and Sharpe, played by stars Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman.

Starting Sept. 28, the new science fiction series, “La Brea,” will fill the 9 p.m. hour on Tuesdays.

Newcomer “La Brea” imagines a giant sinkhole with mythical properties opens in Los Angeles “revealing a mysterious primeval land,” as the network has teased. “La Brea” stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chole De Los Santos, Rohan Mirchandaney, Eoin Macken and Jack Martin.

The network will be sticking with its “One Chicago” scheduled for Wednesdays, starting with “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m., “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and ending with “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.

Thursdays will be reserved for “Law & Order” to begin the season, with a double dose of “Special Victims Unit” at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. followed by the Season 2 return of “Organized Crime” at 10 p.m. The potential for a crossover romance between main characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler is being widely speculated about after Christopher Meloni, who plays Stabler, commented, “Hope springs eternal. I mean, why not?” when asked about the fictional relationship at a recent Television Critics Association panel.

“The Blacklist” will fill the Thursday 8 p.m. slot starting on Thursday, Oct. 21., which will mark its 9th season.

Fridays will continue to hold a spot for popular newsmagazine “Dateline,” premiering on Sept. 24.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

· “THE VOICE” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “ORDINARY JOE” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

· “NEW AMSTERDAM” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

· “CHICAGO MED” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “CHICAGO FIRE” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “CHICAGO PD” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

· “LAW & ORDER: SVU” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE*

· “LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

· “DATELINE” (9-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

· “LA BREA” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

· “THE BLACKLIST” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*