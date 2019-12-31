‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix at midnight

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If you’re a “Friends” superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey only have one more day to watch their favorite “Friends” on Netflix before the new year.

On New Year’s Day, the 90s sitcom will be taken down from Netflix and its 263 episodes won’t be available again until May, the LA Times reported.

In 2015, Netflix reportedly paid WarnerMedia $100 million for the rights to exclusively stream the show. And in 2018, it was reported that the company would pay around $100 million to continue licensing the program.

In July, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.

The show will be available on HBO Max when it launches in May.