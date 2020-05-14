‘Friends’ Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and other A-listers to appear in NBC’s ‘Celebrity Escape Room’

(NBC) — Kicking off NBC’s annual “Red Nose Day” fundraising night, Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m., actor, comedian, film producer, director, and writer — Ben Stiller — brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in spectacularly over-the-top style with “Celebrity Escape Room.” Stiller and Jack Black serve as executive producers and participants in the one-hour show featuring a cast of A-listers immersed in the hilariously high-energy, no-holds-barred escape.

Joining Stiller for the game-play are comedy stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. Jack Black is the host and the all-knowing “Game Master,” who puts his celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape in this uproarious and heart-pounding adventure.

Tapping into the wildly popular escape room craze, “Celebrity Escape Room” combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game. All highly competitive with killer instincts, Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott will work together and channel their inner Sherlocks to decipher clues and solve puzzles, brainstorm for solutions and combine their comedic talents to ultimately gain their freedom before time runs out.

When stumped they may only ask the Game Master for three clues to help them escape their complete isolation from the outside world. Each room that the players complete earns money to be donated to “Red Nose Day.”