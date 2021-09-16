Feature film ‘Raymond and Ray’ to film in central Virginia this fall

FILE – In this Friday, July 31, 2020, file photo, a worker of PVR cinemas, a multiplex cinema chain, sanitizes a theater during a press preview to show their preparedness to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India. After seven months of total blackout, cinemas reopened Thursday, Oct. 15, in several parts of India with few older titles on the marquee and shows limited to half the capacity. The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India’s confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the feature film Raymond and Ray, from Apple Original Films, is set to film this fall in central Virginia.

“Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

The film tells the story of half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. It was written and directed by Rodrigo García, known for In Treatment and Albert Nobbs. Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma) will produce along with Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone).

Lynn, a University of Virginia graduate, serves as a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville.

“Attending the lovely Virginia Film Festival whetted our appetite to film in the Commonwealth,” said Raymond and Ray director Rodrigo Garcia and producers Alfonso Cuaron, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn in a joint statement. “The Virginia Film Office has been amazing, and we’re thrilled to bring Raymond and Ray here, with Apple’s support, to take advantage of the gorgeous locations and fall colors.”

Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will serve as executive producers.

Raymond and Ray will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant, however, the exact amount will be determined at a later date. It is dependent on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

The film will star Ethan Hawke (Before Sunset, Boyhood) and Ewan McGregor (Halston, Fargo).