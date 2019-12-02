ECSU grad hopes to ‘make it’ big on NBC show

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City State University graduate is getting ready to make her prime time debut Monday night.

Ashley Basnight is hoping to “make it” big doing something she loves.

“I do like to go big,” Basnight said.

The bigger the better, in her eyes. A couple years ago, instead of shelling out money for a kitchen table, she decided to make it herself. She hasn’t stopped making things since.

“I make entertainment centers, coffee tables and kind of anything you have in the house,” Basnight said. “Once I really got into building, I sold all of my furniture and remade it. It is cheaper that way.”

Basnight grew up in Currituck and now works for Boeing as a software engineer in Oklahoma. Her garage has transformed into a work shop stocked with tools. Her crafting caught the eye of NBC producers with the show “Making It.”

“They called me and asked me if I wanted to apply,” Basnight said. “I said ‘I already applied two months ago.'”

That application paid off. She was selected to be on the show.

(L-r) Ashley Basnight, Aspen Vo, Rebecca Propes — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

Ashley Basnight (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

(L-r) Rebecca Propes, Ashley Basnight — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

Ashley Basnight (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Rebecca Propes, Aspen Vo, Matt Ortiz, Lilly Jimenez, Ashley Basnight, Eagan Tilghman, Floyd Davis, Justine Silva, Jessie Bearden, Jamie Hudson — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

“I definitely got to see my limits with the time challenges, having to build within time constraints and being able to think on the fly with my creativity,” she added.

Basnight flew to Los Angeles, California for a month to film the show. She says she’s ready to see how it turned out starting with Monday night’s premiere at 10 p.m.

Basnight is hoping to make her crafting a full-time job at some point. She now runs a blog with “how-to” videos.

10 On Your Side asked Basnight whether she was the winner of the $100,000 prize.

“You’ll just have to tune in,” she said.

