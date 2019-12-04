Live Now
Disney reveals new Star Wars ride: Rise of the Resistance

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 got a sneak peek of Disney’s newest Star Wars attraction Rise of the Resistance.

Considered one of the most immersive ride experiences ever created, Rise of the Resistance is a first-of-its-kind attraction.

It opens to the public Thursday at Hollywood Studios’ incredibly detailed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

Watch News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva and Jamie Cook get a first look at the new ride in the video above.

