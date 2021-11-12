Disney Plus Day: New shows, movies coming to Disney’s streaming platform

Disney announced dozens of new shows, movies and shorts coming to its streaming platform. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(KTVX) – For Disney fans, November 12 may be the most wonderful time of the year — Disney Plus Day.

Disney Plus is marking its second anniversary with new premieres and features. Many of Disney’s 25 new titles are available for subscribers to stream already, with others coming in 2022.

In addition to the new announcements, Disney Plus subscribers with tickets to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort were allowed to enter 30 minutes prior to the gates opening on Friday.

Here’s what Disney Plus announced

“Ice Age” is back. The first film in the series was released in 2002 by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in 2018. A new film in the series, “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” will stream on Disney+ starting January 28. Below is the teaser trailer from Walt Disney Studios.

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to @DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. pic.twitter.com/I8eZArZ3DH — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021

Fans of “Big Hero 6” will be excited to hear that Baymax is getting his own original series, called “Baymax!” Subscribers can start streaming the show in the summer of 2022. Here’s the trailer from Disney Animation.

A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, a Disney+ original series, is streaming on Disney+ Summer 2022. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iae48UaqOK — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 12, 2021

Fans of Disney’s “Enchanted” received two magical announcements — the 2007 film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey is now available to stream, and a sequel, “Disenchanted,” is coming to Disney Plus in the fall of 2022.

Another live-action film, a remake of “Cheaper By the Dozen,” will debut in March 2022. Also called “Cheaper By the Dozen,” the new movie will star Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff and focus on a blended family of 12.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you may be familiar with the fiction series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The franchise — which included books, live-action films and even a musical — will now include an animated movie on Disney Plus. The movie will be available for streaming starting on December 3.

The second book in the series “Rodrick Rules,” will also be turned into an animated film for Disney Plus.

If you dig the Beatles, you may want to save the date of November 25. “The Beatles Get Back,” a three-part event, will be available for streaming on Thanksgiving. The first clip, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios, is available to view below.

Watch the first clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack and experience Peter Jackson’s three-part event beginning November 25 on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/hFq8XUrN21 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021

Don’t call it a reboot — “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, will be available to stream in spring 2022. Disney Plus is calling it a “comeback 30 years in the making.”

Also coming in spring 2022 is “Better Nate Than Ever,” based on the popular book by Tim Federle. It follows the story of a young boy in a small town trying to make it big on Broadway in New York City.

Just in time for Halloween 2022, production for “Hocus Pocus 2” is underway, featuring the famous witches played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The film will be available next fall.

Disney Plus also announced a live-action remake of “Pinocchio” featuring Tom Hanks, Luke Evans and the voice talents of many others. The retelling is coming in fall 2022.

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A new original series from National Geographic, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” will be available for streaming only on Disney Plus in 2022. National Geographic is also bringing its original series “Welcome to Earth,” with Will Smith, exclusively to Disney Plus starting on December 8. A third original series, “America the Beautiful,” will be available next year as well.

Premiering on February 18 is a film for all the sneakerheads: “Sneakerella” is described as a take on the classic fairytale of “Cinderella” but with “new heart and sole.”

The classic fairy tale with new heart and sole. 👟 Stream #Sneakerella, an Original Movie, February 18 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/VThDtORcTS — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A series popular in the 2000s, “The Proud Family,” is getting rebooted as “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” set to premiere in February 2022. For fans of the Wildcats, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is returning for a third season, streaming in 2022.

For the fantasy lovers, you’ll want to catch the live-action original series “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” based on the best-selling books, coming to Disney Plus. And for the fans of “Willow,” the movie is getting an original series that will be available for streaming in 2022.

Disney Plus Day wouldn’t be complete with additions to the Star Wars franchise. “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” an original documentary special, is already available for streaming. Coming in 2022 is a new original series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

You know his name. Revisit his story. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, an Original Documentary Special, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/1M3RqDevYN — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 12, 2021

Also planned for a 2022 release is “Cars on the Road,” an original series and a new entry in the “Cars” franchise starring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy. Two feature-length documentaries from Pixar will give you a behind-the-scenes look into the making of “Turning Red,” a 2022 film about a teenage girl turning into a red panda. Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which tells the story of the fictional astronaut who inspired Buzz Lightyear, will be available on Disney Plus next year.

Pixar is also bringing a new animated series, “Win or Lose,” to Disney Plus in fall 2023.

A new short-form series, also coming to Disney Plus next year, will take you back to the world of “Zootopia.” Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” will also receive her own long-form musical series, coming in 2023.

Already available for streaming is “Intertwined,” an original series about traveling through time to 1994.

Traveling through time can get a little twisted, especially when it’s to 1994. Stream all episodes of Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados), an Original Series, now on #DisneyPlus. #IntertwinedSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SLdPsXnBEr — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

In 2023, “XMen ’97” will air all-new episodes on Disney Plus. Also coming soon from Marvel Studios are “Moon Knight,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Echo,” “I Am Groot,” “Ironheart,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” “Marvel Zombies,” “Secret Invasion,” “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” and “She-Hulk” — all of which are new original series.

“What If…?” will also be getting a second season, coming soon.

What’s already available for streaming

Here are the movies, short films, and series now available to stream on Disney Plus:

“Ciao Alberto”

Collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

“Enchanted”

“Entrelazados” (“Intertwined”)

“Fancy Nancy” Season 3

“Home Sweet Home Alone”

“Jungle Cruise”

“Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye”

“Olaf Presents”

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spin”

“The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

“The Simpsons In Plusaversary”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

“Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett”

Details on how to join Disney Plus are available here.