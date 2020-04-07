Disney launches FREE website with a new ‘Frozen’ Olaf Series

This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, “Frozen 2.” The film failed to get an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. (Disney via AP)

Disney has been posting new videos to their social channels and YouTube page for the last couple weeks bringing the magic of Disney to everyone at home.

DisneyMagicMoments.com will be home to some of the company’s best content, stories, and resources available for kids, families, and fans to enjoy.

The company says fans can look forward to enjoying content from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Park and more. The site will have all of these various videos and content in one place. Also, a part of the site is a new digital shorts series called ‘At Home With Olaf’, starring Olaf from Frozen, and voiced by Josh Gad, himself.