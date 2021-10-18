Disney delays several Marvel films, including Dr. Strange 2, Black Panther sequel

(NEXSTAR) — Disney on Monday announced major changes to its upcoming film release schedule for 2022, including the delay of several films.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was slated to be released on March 25, 2022. The movie will now be in theaters on May 6, 2022. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be moved from the May 6 release date to July 8, 2022. The Black Panther sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is being moved from July 2022 to Nov. 11, 2022.

“The Marvels,” originally set for November 2022, has moved to Feb. 17, 2023. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will move from Feb. 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” remains set for May 5, 2023.

Disney also announced that the untitled Indiana Jones film, which is currently in production, will be delayed nearly a full year from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

According to Deadline, the updated release dates are a result of impacts on production and not a change to the company’s “distribution strategy.”