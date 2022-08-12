(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” after Emory University student Shannon Melendi disappears from her off-campus job, investigators receive a mysterious phone call that changes everything.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

Shannon missing. It was beyond all imagination. From the roommate, a rough timeline emerged. Shannon was supposed to be in her dorm on a Saturday night. But when she still wasn’t home by Sunday morning — her roommate started to worry.

YVONNE MELENDI: She said, “where is she?” so she went looking for her. The first thing she did was went to the softball country club–

Shannon worked part-time at a softball field — about five miles from campus. The roommate headed out to look for Shannon with two other friends. But they missed the entrance to the softball field parking lot — and when they turned around they spotted something.

YVONNE MELENDI: She saw her car parked at a convenience store–

LUIS MELENDI: Gas station.

Shannon’s black Nissan — unoccupied and parked at the far end of a gas station.

DENNIS MURPHY: She was as proud as she could be of that car,

MONIQUE MELENDI: Yes, she was. She lov– she loved her car.

DENNIS MURPHY: What was concerning about the way the car was found, what condition it was in?

YVONNE MELENDI: It was unlocked, keys in the ignition.

