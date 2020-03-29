Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61

Entertainment

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Diffie (Courtesy: Crystal K. Martel)

Veteran country artist Joe Diffie has died from COVID-19, according to a story from Billboard.

The Grammy and CMA-Award winner passed away Sunday, March 29th, according to his publicist.

Diffie was 61 and went public with his diagnosis on Friday, March 27th.

In addition to his success as a performer, the Tulsa native was also a successful songwriter who worked with artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina.

