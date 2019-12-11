Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

The creators of the latest “Jumanji” sequel have begun from an age-old premise — if it ain't broke, don't fix it. And they've taken note of other successful franchises to adopt what must surely be a new Hollywood motto — just add more.

So “Jumanji: The Next Level” brings together the same director, writers and actors who made the 2017 reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a largely successful, if more unbalanced ride. It's also oddly wistful and melancholic.