Comedian Kevin James to perform at Chrysler Hall

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Kevin James attends SiriusXM Studios to promote ‘Kevin Can Wait’ on September 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian Kevin James is set to show off his comedic chops at the Chrysler Hall in September.

From the Emmy nominated “The King of Queens,” to the hit comedies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2,” and “Zookeeper,” Kevin James is on his way to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on September 25.

Chrysler Hall is one of the lucky spots to host the comedian/actor for his comedy tour which spans across the country this summer.

Tickets go up in sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

You can visit LiveNation.com or TicketMaster.com to get your tickets.