NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian and Chesapeake native Jay Pharoah is giving back to the Hampton Roads community.

Pharoah appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night and his family won $5,000. They decided to pass along their winnings to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and the reason why is personal.

The former Saturday Night Live actor, an Indian River High School grad, is best known for his incredible celebrity impressions. His nephew Parker spent 28 days in CHKD’S neonatal intensive care unit in 2017. Parker is now a thriving 5-year-old.

CHKD wants to thank Team Jay Pharoah for choosing CHKD as its Celebrity Family Feud charity.

Pharoah’s donation will help the hospital care for more babies.