Coachella music festival likely being postponed from April to October due to coronavirus concerns

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

COACHELLA, Ca. (KTSM) — One of the nation’s largest music festivals is likely moving to October amid worsening fears over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple media sources, including Variety and Billboard.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is currently scheduled for two separate weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19. This year’s scheduled headliners include Rage Against the Machine, who is still scheduled to play at the Don Haskins Center on March 26 and the Pan American Center in Las Cruces on March 28.

Organizers are likely moving the festival to two weekends in October, although the exact dates have not been decided, Variety reports. Stagecoach Festival, which is scheduled for April 24-26 in Indio, California is also likely to be postponed.

Organizers have not made an official announcement, but are expected to find out within the next 48 hours if Coachella and Stagecoach can be salvaged this year.

The news comes just days after the City of Austin forced the cancelation of this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in March. Austin subsequently announced a ban on any gatherings with more than 2,500 people. Monday evening, an estimated third of SXSW’s employees were laid off, according to the Austin Chronicle. The festival offers several different events, including digital, education, film and music. The majority of the laid-off employees worked for the music portion of the festival.

This year’s Something in the Water festival is still on as scheduled for April 20-26 in Virginia Beach.