Coach in trouble for letting twerking tour film video in gym

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school basketball coach is in some hot water over letting a celebrity twerker use the Miami Beach Senior High gym to make a video during her Feb. 22 “Twerk Tour” stop.

In the Feb. 22 video, Nastya Nass, who has 6.8 million Instagram followers, led a group of 47 twerkers dressed in tight shorts gyrate to a long version of Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes.”

The 13-minute video was uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 28 and has more than 151,000 views. A shorter version has more than 3.4 million views on Instagram.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a problem with the video being filmed at the school, the Miami Herald reported. While the specific location wasn’t tagged in the video, the gym’s scarlet-and-silver championship banners and scarlet hardwood basketball floor made it easy to identify.

The school’s basketball coach, Jacob Shaw, allowed Nass and her crew to use the gym for an unauthorized event, district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told the Herald. She said there could be legal ramifications if the video was used for promotional purposes.

To the district’s knowledge, there were no students present during the video, Gonzalez-Diego said.

Still, Shaw has been reassigned and is now under investigation by the district’s Office of Professional Standards.

Shaw, 39, told the newspaper he couldn’t discuss it: “My administration, they gotta talk about it.”

Officials said the school’s principal, Maria Rodriguez, reported the incident to the district’s regional office the Monday after the video was filmed.