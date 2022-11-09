NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – See the full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Morgan Wallen

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson

(L-R) Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Album of the Year

Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for “Growin’ Up” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Lainey Wilson award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • HARDY
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum

Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Group of the Year winners (L-R) Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion pose in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: Old Dominion

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year winners T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne pose in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

  • Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
  • Brent Mason (Guitar)
  • Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
  • Derek Wells (Guitar) 

Single of the Year

(L-R) Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon and Jack Clarke accept the Single of the Year award for “’Til You Can’t” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

Song of the Year

Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis poses in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 

  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)